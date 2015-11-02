While active marketing is going to promote client growth at a steadier rate than passive attempts, it is also more time-consuming. Therefore, it is important to implement passive techniques to help gain clients without devoting too much time to marketing efforts. If you are looking for ways to passively market your business, try sprucing up your email template and create a more interesting voicemail message. In addition, be sure to embrace the digital age by eliminating business cards and instead share your contact information in digital formats. Be sure to consider these 5 passive marketing techniques when promoting your services.
Top 5 Passive Marketing IdeasPosted by smpayton under Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on May 29, 2017 11:08 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Warren Rutherford Creates Managerial Magic @OwnerTES
When it comes to finding new sources of productivity, Warren Rutherford has built his business on helping to release … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 hours 44 minutes ago