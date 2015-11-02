While active marketing is going to promote client growth at a steadier rate than passive attempts, it is also more time-consuming. Therefore, it is important to implement passive techniques to help gain clients without devoting too much time to marketing efforts. If you are looking for ways to passively market your business, try sprucing up your email template and create a more interesting voicemail message. In addition, be sure to embrace the digital age by eliminating business cards and instead share your contact information in digital formats. Be sure to consider these 5 passive marketing techniques when promoting your services.

