Top 15 Places You Can Sell Handmade Products LocallyPosted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on October 14, 2018 9:52 am
Everyone knows that you can sell handmade products on Etsy or Amazon. But if you sell large items that are hard to ship — or if you just prefer to sell items to customers in your own community — it can help to have some local options.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Tom Watson Cleans Up With Startup Guide
When it comes to starting a business, Tom Watson advises other entrepreneurs to do what he says, not necessarily follow … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments