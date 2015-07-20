These Powerful Promotion Ideas Will Skyrocket Your Sales This YearPosted by ShannonW under Marketing
From https://blog.scottsmarketplace.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on January 27, 2017 2:38 pm
Looking for something new to grow your brand? These promotion ideas will give your marketing efforts a serious kick in the pants this year.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Carolyn Higgins: From Layoff to Living the Dream
We've all heard people say that losing a particular job may have been the best thing that ever happened to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
3 hours ago