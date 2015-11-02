If you are into online marketing, it is likely that you are already aware of influencer marketing by now. They play a strong role in establishing the brand image of a company. But at the same time, these influencers are quite expensive and their rates do not fit into the budget of smaller companies.



Influencer marketing emerged as a trend few years back and it is still going strong with online marketers trying to reach out to their target audience by leveraging the influence of the influencers. But smaller companies missed out on that opportunity and it is here where the role of micro influencers came to play.

