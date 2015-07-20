The Small Business Guide to Creating a Perfect Logo - crowdspring BlogPosted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://www.crowdspring.com 1 day 6 hours ago
Made Hot by: peteyb on November 2, 2017 2:05 pm
Everyone has their own take on what makes a logo perfect. When you break it down, what are the most critical elements to help your prospects and customers remember your business? We break it down in this comprehensive small business guide to the perfect logo.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Rachel Strella: Story of an Accidental Entrepreneur
If you had asked Rachel Strella in June 2010 what she did for a living, she would have told you she worked in … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments