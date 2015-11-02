17
The Marketing Genius of McDonald's [Infographic]

McDonald’s is a global force to be reckoned with in the fast-food industry. While its nearly 37,000 locations are fewer than Subway’s 44,000+ locations, McDonald’s pulls in more than twice the revenue – $25 billion versus Subway’s $12 billion. This infographic is a timeline of important chapters in the McDonald’s story.

Readers of the Marketing Eggspert blog, however, won’t be surprised to find we think the difference has as much to do with marketing as anything else.




Comments


Written by lyceum
1 day 8 hours ago

How profitable is Mc Donald's compared with Subway?
