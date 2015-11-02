Brands that overlook the human element of influencer marketing are missing the point. It’s not about simple product placement. It’s about real relationships.

Small Business Trends had the opportunity to speak with Joe Gagliese of Viral Nation at the recent Influencer Marketing Days conference in New York City’s Times Square. Viral Nation is an influencer talent agency and marketing company that helps brands connect with the perfect influencers for their needs and actually builds relationships that bloom into effective marketing campaigns.

