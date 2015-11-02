16
Vote
0 Comment

The Importance of Building a Strong Personal Brand

The Importance of Building a Strong Personal Brand Avatar Posted by warrenknightuk under Marketing
From http://www.warrenknight.co.uk 5 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on March 1, 2017 12:14 pm
Building a strong personal brand is everything for a small business. For you to connect with customers online you need to put your face infront of the brand




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jon-Mikel Bailey @woodstreetweb Creates Business By Design

Since its founding in 2002, the Web and mobile design firm Jon-Mikel Bailey heads with partners James Stup, Jason … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop