16
Vote
1 Comment

The Decline Of Television And Marketing To Millenials

The Decline Of Television And Marketing To Millenials Avatar Posted by studioculture under Marketing
From https://studio-culture.com.au 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on October 11, 2017 7:32 am
A recent study by Omnicom Media Group revealed that 47% of those aged between 22 and 45 watch no content on traditional television. Instead, streaming and mobile platforms are rapidly gaining popularity, with smartphones overtaking television in 2016 as the most-used device among millennials. And among those millennials who do watch traditional television, viewership continues to decline – two-thirds of program viewing takes place via streaming services, leaving little room for traditional television.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by Montemar1
2 days ago

Nice post and thnx for it
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

15 Tools to Edit Videos for Your Business

Do you want to create a business video, marketing clip, or advertisement, but don't want to spend hundreds or … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop