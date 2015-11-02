The Decline Of Television And Marketing To MillenialsPosted by studioculture under Marketing
From https://studio-culture.com.au 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on October 11, 2017 7:32 am
A recent study by Omnicom Media Group revealed that 47% of those aged between 22 and 45 watch no content on traditional television. Instead, streaming and mobile platforms are rapidly gaining popularity, with smartphones overtaking television in 2016 as the most-used device among millennials. And among those millennials who do watch traditional television, viewership continues to decline – two-thirds of program viewing takes place via streaming services, leaving little room for traditional television.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
15 Tools to Edit Videos for Your Business
Do you want to create a business video, marketing clip, or advertisement, but don't want to spend hundreds or … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 days ago