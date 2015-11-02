A recent study by Omnicom Media Group revealed that 47% of those aged between 22 and 45 watch no content on traditional television. Instead, streaming and mobile platforms are rapidly gaining popularity, with smartphones overtaking television in 2016 as the most-used device among millennials. And among those millennials who do watch traditional television, viewership continues to decline – two-thirds of program viewing takes place via streaming services, leaving little room for traditional television.

