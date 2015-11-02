Want to get started with lead magnets? Or struggling to get your lead magnet to convert? I've got your back.



Inside this post, I cover:



1) A quick primer on why lead magnets are critical for bloggers

2) What makes a lead magnet that will actually work?

3) 10 Great lead magnet ideas with examples

4)The tools you need to create and host your lead magnet

5) How to deliver your lead magnet



Fair warning: it's a long read but it'll be worth your time.

