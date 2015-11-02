The Complete Guide To Planning, Creating And Delivering Lead Magnets (+ Examples Inside)Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
From http://www.bloggingwizard.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on February 24, 2017 11:22 pm
Want to get started with lead magnets? Or struggling to get your lead magnet to convert? I've got your back.
Inside this post, I cover:
1) A quick primer on why lead magnets are critical for bloggers
2) What makes a lead magnet that will actually work?
3) 10 Great lead magnet ideas with examples
4)The tools you need to create and host your lead magnet
5) How to deliver your lead magnet
Fair warning: it's a long read but it'll be worth your time.
Inside this post, I cover:
1) A quick primer on why lead magnets are critical for bloggers
2) What makes a lead magnet that will actually work?
3) 10 Great lead magnet ideas with examples
4)The tools you need to create and host your lead magnet
5) How to deliver your lead magnet
Fair warning: it's a long read but it'll be worth your time.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Sets Small Business Example
When John Paul Aguiar launched his blog two and a half years ago, it was with a much loftier goal than simply finding a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments