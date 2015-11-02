18
Vote
1 Comment
Mindfulness... it's not just for yogis anymore. Use these tips to zen the F out -- so you don't burn out -- at home or in your business ever again.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I am practicing mindfulness by preparing the perfect cuppa, several times during the day. I start the day with drinking a cup of tea, in solitude and silence. I tell myself an affirmation and visualize a mood board in my head. I look into a lamp with natural light (phototherapy) and count slowly to 60.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Fred Leo: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

Are you eligible to be our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook? Fred Leo is! So give him a big … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop