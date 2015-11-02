17
Vote
1 Comment
Should you join your local chamber of commerce? You've probably heard for years that they're a local business's champion. But are the benefits worth the cost? Let's take a look!




Written by lyceum
Shannon: I have delivered a talk at a local chamber of commerce on customer service and new media, and I have a podcast client who has been working with executive leadership programs at the a local chamber of commerce.

How would you compare and contrast Chambers of Commerce with BNI (Business Network International)?

All the Best,

Martin
