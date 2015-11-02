Some companies prefer traditional marketing methods because they have been successful in the past. That’s why we still see print ads, billboards or flyers distributed all over the world, and TV and radio commercials are still going strong. On the other hand, new advertising methods are taking the world by storm, reaching a much greater number of people in much less time for much less money. They are all Internet-related and include web pages, blogs, social media platforms and every other way of promoting a business online.

