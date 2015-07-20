Email marketing is the new direct mail. The good news? Customers respond well to a quality email that offers value. The bad news is that people get a LOT of emails every day. Your email marketing efforts must stand out. But before any of that happens, you must have people ON your list to actually send emails to. List building isn’t easy, but getting started is. Here are some easy ways to get more emails onto your contact list so you can begin growing your business with email marketing.

