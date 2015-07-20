17
Tampons & Technology: How to Pitch or Sell Niche Products

Specialized businesses may be pitching for investment or just trying to make a B2B sale. But they have a problem in common: they often need to sell their solution to someone who does not fully understand it.




Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

Emily: I wonder if my first forthcoming book on tea (in a children's book format, for adults) will be classified as a niche product?

Reading about your Branding Compass tool, I wonder if you have read Donald Miller's book, Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen?
