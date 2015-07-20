Tampons & Technology: How to Pitch or Sell Niche ProductsPosted by VisibleLogic under Marketing
From https://www.visiblelogic.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on November 5, 2017 12:11 pm
Specialized businesses may be pitching for investment or just trying to make a B2B sale. But they have a problem in common: they often need to sell their solution to someone who does not fully understand it.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Multiple Marketing Channels Increase Sales
Remember when getting organic traffic was easier and there was no such thing as a penalty? Early on with AdWords I … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
11 hours ago
Reading about your Branding Compass tool, I wonder if you have read Donald Miller's book, Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen?