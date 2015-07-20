19
Vote
1 Comment
Super Bowl marketing doesn't require a fancy TV commercial and a $5-million ad budget. Here's how your small business can run a Super Bowl marketing campaign.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Shannon,

Go Pats! ;)

Do you know if Squarespace will have an ad this year?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Please Welcome Chris Hamilton, "Contributor of the Week"

We are so psyched to announce yet another BizSugar "Contributor of the Week", Chris Hamilton of Sales Tip A … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop