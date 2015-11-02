Influencer marketing can help brand your company by creating awareness of what you stand for and why your services are valuable. Start by identifying the influencers in your field that you respect, and that appeal to the same consumer group that you have targeted. Get on their radar through social media, emails and face-to-face interactions at conferences. Then offer to guest-blog to increase your credibility with these influencers and follow the content-creation commandment: “thou shall create valuable content that resolves a problem or issue in a reader’s life.”

