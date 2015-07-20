Social Bookmarking And Article Marketing For Small BusinessPosted by tabithajeannaylor under Marketing
From https://www.tabithanaylor.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on August 24, 2017 8:10 am
Content marketing and content curation are the foundation of creating blogs, white papers, newsletters and videos that provide valuable content to consumers. The difference is that content marketing is focused on original content, whereas content curation is a mix of existing content and your original content that can help you establish greater credibility in the market. It is also vital to market your content on social media and social bookmarking sites such as Digg to increase awareness of your business.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Gary Hart @SalesDuJour Brings Passion for Sales
It could be argued that sales, in some form or other, is the most important function for any business. Because, without … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments