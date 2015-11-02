17
Vote
1 Comment

Small Businesses Find New Found Success with Daily Deal Sites

Small Businesses Find New Found Success with Daily Deal Sites Avatar Posted by jondyer under Marketing
From https://dyernews.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on May 8, 2017 11:44 am
While deal sites like Groupon may have proven a steep investment for small businesses in the past, a new flexibility on the part of such sites could potentially make them attractive once again. Additionally entrepreneurs can learn from certain coupon "hacks" that other small business owners have shared.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 50 minutes ago

Jon: Groupon closed down in Sweden. I will show your post to a business adept, dealing with a deal site.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Matt Telfer @mattelfer Takes Practical Approach to Digital

Matt Telfer loves marketing. Though today he works for one of the U.K.'s largest domain and hosting companies, he … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop