16
Vote
1 Comment

Simple Marketing Tips for Increasing Start-up Sales

Simple Marketing Tips for Increasing Start-up Sales - http://www.smallbizviewpoints.com Avatar Posted by AngelBiz under Marketing
From http://www.smallbizviewpoints.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on August 22, 2018 8:53 am
Start-ups need to deploy unique marketing strategy to increase sales at a rapid clip. These tips can help you differentiate your business and products against your competitors.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by skraf
2 days ago

Nice article. The point about selling benefits is vital. Business owners need to focus on selling benefits rather than the features of their product or service. Thanks for sharing
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

The Next Big Markets for Small Business -- China and India?

That's right, you don't need to be a massive global corporation to take advantage of emerging markets in China and … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop