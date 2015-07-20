17
SaaS, great recurring revenue for the business, but one that ultimately hurts consumers, startups, innovation? Guise makes a great case to follow up from his earlier article on "Subscription Psycho" and how the consumer is being exploited by monthly fees for products and services that should really be making just a one-off charge.




Written by lyceum
1 hour 21 minutes ago

This is a post to chew on! ;) Are you in favor of the subscription model, or for buying the product / service at once? The services I am subscribing to, are adding up... ;)
