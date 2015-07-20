Rise Of The Rent Seeker : How The Subscription Economy Hurts Innovation, Startups & EntrepreneursPosted by BusinessExits under Marketing
From https://medium.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: SimplySmallBiz on July 27, 2017 11:37 am
SaaS, great recurring revenue for the business, but one that ultimately hurts consumers, startups, innovation? Guise makes a great case to follow up from his earlier article on "Subscription Psycho" and how the consumer is being exploited by monthly fees for products and services that should really be making just a one-off charge.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Tom Watson Cleans Up With Startup Guide
When it comes to starting a business, Tom Watson advises other entrepreneurs to do what he says, not necessarily follow … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
1 hour 21 minutes ago