18
Vote
1 Comment

Releasing a new book? These 9 blogs want to interview you

Releasing a new book? These 9 blogs want to interview you Avatar Posted by cendrinemedia under Marketing
From http://socialmediaslant.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on September 10, 2017 11:54 am
Today, I would like to share the names of nine people with you. They have all featured me on their blogs. I recommend that you check them out, as they are actively looking for authors to interview.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Cendrine,

As an aspiring author, your post has given energy for my soul. Thank you so much!

I have to create a press kit when I have compiled my first forthcoming book on tea. I will check out the list and bloggers and see if I can be a good fit as a guest. Talking about guest appearance, would you like to be a guest on my podcast show again, as a follow-up conversation from our conversation in 2015?

I am interested to learn more about your books, photography, self-publishing process, and your social media activities with a human touch! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Meet Ronika Khanna: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

Did you ever feel unfulfilled in your job and as if life could be offering you more. These are the exact … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop



Hear these great speakers and more! September 25 - 26, 2017

Use the discount code SBT15 to receive 15% off
Two Day and One Day Conference Passes

Register Now