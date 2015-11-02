17
PPC Pitfalls to Avoid as a Small Business Owner

PPC Pitfalls to Avoid as a Small Business Owner Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on April 5, 2017 3:47 am
Frustrated business owners may think PPC is not ideal for their business because they tried a couple of techniques and failed. If you identify with this frustration and don’t know where to start, you’re in luck, today! Learn from these mistakes to improve your PPC campaigns.




Written by princekapur
24 minutes ago

Great post dear! PPC if done with proper planning, can bring instant boost to a website but the lack of planning and above mentioned mistakes can turn the tables around.
