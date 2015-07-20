Personalize Email Marketing With These 7 StrategiesPosted by ivanpw under Marketing
From http://www.noobpreneur.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on November 19, 2017 1:40 pm
Personalizing your email marketing materials is not rocket science. It just takes a little time and effort. Use these seven strategies to get on your way.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cate Costa @cate_costa Combines Passions for Entrepreneurship, Travel
If there's one thing Cate Costa loves as much as helping entrepreneurs, it's being on the move. Now, in her own … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 16 minutes ago