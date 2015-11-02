19
"Millennials" Aren’t A Real Marketing Segment

The myth of the "millennial segment" makes a mockery of just about every principle of marketing segmentation.




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Gee: I hear you! I market my services and products to thinking individuals, in every generation and age group out there... ;)
Written by KEXINO
3 hours ago

Good for you, Martin! It's about people, not age groups ;-)
