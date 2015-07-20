Marketing Your Clients Will Thank You ForPosted by jonmikelbailey under Marketing
From https://www.woodst.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on December 2, 2017 1:45 pm
I asked Ann Handley (via Facebook messenger of course) if she could sum up her book in a sentence or two. And boy did she…
“Be relentlessly customer-focused and not corporate-focused. Ask yourself… ‘What marketing will my customer THANK me for?’” – Ann Handley, author of Content Rules and Everybody Writes.
Think about that. Most marketers are concerned with conversion rates and ROI. Those things are certainly important. But, what if in addition to ROI, the marketing was also useful to the target audience? What if they loved it so much they became more than clients… fans, advocates, cheerleaders?
“Be relentlessly customer-focused and not corporate-focused. Ask yourself… ‘What marketing will my customer THANK me for?’” – Ann Handley, author of Content Rules and Everybody Writes.
Think about that. Most marketers are concerned with conversion rates and ROI. Those things are certainly important. But, what if in addition to ROI, the marketing was also useful to the target audience? What if they loved it so much they became more than clients… fans, advocates, cheerleaders?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Devesh Sharma Finds Success as Blog Entrepreneur
He's just 18, but with a collection of blogs and Websites in a range of targeted niches, including BlogPreneurs and … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments