Marketing Your Clients Will Thank You For

Marketing Your Clients Will Thank You For Posted by jonmikelbailey under Marketing
I asked Ann Handley (via Facebook messenger of course) if she could sum up her book in a sentence or two. And boy did she…

“Be relentlessly customer-focused and not corporate-focused. Ask yourself… ‘What marketing will my customer THANK me for?’” – Ann Handley, author of Content Rules and Everybody Writes.

Think about that. Most marketers are concerned with conversion rates and ROI. Those things are certainly important. But, what if in addition to ROI, the marketing was also useful to the target audience? What if they loved it so much they became more than clients… fans, advocates, cheerleaders?




