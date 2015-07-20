17
Vote
0 Comment
In my youth, a former coworker once told me, “I’d never date anyone who works in marketing.”

When I inquired about his reasoning, he replied:

“It’s just so sleazy. Choosing that line of work says a lot about a person.”




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Rachel Strella: Story of an Accidental Entrepreneur

If you had asked Rachel Strella in June 2010 what she did for a living, she would have told you she worked in … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop