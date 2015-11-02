27
Vote
1 Comment
A customer journey map - or sales funnel, or marketing funnel - tells the story, both in words and visually, of the path your clients take from initial contact through all engagement touchpoints and on through to a long-term relationship. It supports key business goals and helps you easily visualize the complete process that a person goes through to get from your company what he or she wants or needs over time.






Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Loz,

I will go through the PDF version of your post, as I am in the process of creating products and services related to my passion for tea.

Have you read Donald Miller's book, Building a Story Brand?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Arthur Piccio, UPrinting Share Clients' Small Biz Spirit @UPrinting

Arthur Piccio, Public Relations and Small Business Coordinator for UPrinting, said he and the print shop he serves … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop