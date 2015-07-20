32
Local Store Front Marketing Ideas

If you have a retail storefront, you know that increasing costs and a shrinking market is an ongoing concern. In this video, I discuss a marketing strategy to help expand your customer reach beyond your local storefront.




Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Gary: How many of the brick-and-mortar stores are reaching out through their online presence, displaying it throughout the store front (e.g., a sign in the window)? Funny story about the camera shop in NYC! ;)
