KWFinder Review & Tutorial (Plus Special Discount)Posted by contentchampion under Marketing
From https://www.contentchampion.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: MarketWiz on September 3, 2018 6:18 am
I’ll tell you a secret. A few years ago I kind of sucked at keyword research. Which isn’t great as an SEO and content marketer.
It’s not that I wasn’t getting results, it’s just that the whole process seemed so boring – and I often found myself making excuses not to do any at all.
But if you want to promote your small business online or build traffic to your niche sites, there’s no shying away from both content and search marketing as the most cost-effective way of attracting more buying customers to your website – and this means doing keyword research.
It’s not that I wasn’t getting results, it’s just that the whole process seemed so boring – and I often found myself making excuses not to do any at all.
But if you want to promote your small business online or build traffic to your niche sites, there’s no shying away from both content and search marketing as the most cost-effective way of attracting more buying customers to your website – and this means doing keyword research.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dhiraj Das @linktons Brings Passion to the Web
The story of how Dhiraj Das brought Linktons.com to the Web is a reminder of how important passion becomes when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
3 hours ago
Yes indeed, you can sign up for a free account by scrolling down below the pricing table :-)
Cheers! Loz
15 hours ago
Thanks for the thorough review! I would like to use a keyword tool for SEO in the future, but I can't add extra $50 per month at the moment. Do they have a trial period, or do you think they will add a pay-as-you-go/"per keyword" in the future?