I’ll tell you a secret. A few years ago I kind of sucked at keyword research. Which isn’t great as an SEO and content marketer.



It’s not that I wasn’t getting results, it’s just that the whole process seemed so boring – and I often found myself making excuses not to do ​any at all.

​But if you want to promote your small business online or build traffic to your niche sites, there’s no shying away from both content and search marketing as the most cost-effective way of attracting more buying customers to your website – and this means doing keyword research.

