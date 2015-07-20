Jon Wuebben Says the Future of Marketing is NowPosted by smpayton under Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on May 12, 2017 3:35 am
Quite honestly, I don’t read and review a lot of marketing books these days. They tend to say the same thing over and over. But when Jon Wuebben, author of not one but two books on content marketing, asked me to review his new book Future Marketing: Winning in the Prosumer Age, something told me to read it.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Carolyn Higgins: From Layoff to Living the Dream
We've all heard people say that losing a particular job may have been the best thing that ever happened to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
2 hours 37 minutes ago