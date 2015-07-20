16
Jon Wuebben Says the Future of Marketing is Now

Quite honestly, I don’t read and review a lot of marketing books these days. They tend to say the same thing over and over. But when Jon Wuebben, author of not one but two books on content marketing, asked me to review his new book Future Marketing: Winning in the Prosumer Age, something told me to read it.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 37 minutes ago

Susan: I will check out Future Marketing: Winning in the Prosumer Age! Thanks for the book tip. Is "prosumer" a combination of producer and consumer?
