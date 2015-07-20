It's Fall ... Time to Warm Up Your Fall Marketing PlanPosted by HollyHanna under Marketing
By Dawn Berryman
You know how when the weather changes, your wardrobe does as well? You instinctively trade in your sandals in for boots and your t-shirts for sweaters. What about your marketing strategy? Do you make the necessary changes as the year progresses? Have you traded in your in your summer tactics for something more aggressive?
You should.
