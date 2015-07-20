16
Vote
1 Comment

It's All Connected In Marketing - Takis Athanassiou

It\'s All Connected In Marketing - Takis Athanassiou Avatar Posted by tathan under Marketing
From http://takisathanassiou.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on May 21, 2017 1:08 am
If you only understand one trait of a successful marketing campaign, know that it should all be connected. Before we get into what this means, we need to look at the different parts of a marketing campaign, and for this purpose, we’re going to focus mainly on online forms of marketing.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by tiroberts
1 hour 5 minutes ago

Great info. Thanks for sharing
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

The Next Big Markets for Small Business -- China and India?

That's right, you don't need to be a massive global corporation to take advantage of emerging markets in China and … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop