In this 'housekeeping' episode of The Content Champion Podcast, I set the scene for our new series of shows called 'SEO Essentials', where we discuss the prerequisite on-page SEO steps you must take to maximise your long term success with both SEO and content marketing.
So if you're considering outsourcing your SEO or embarking upon a major in-house SEO drive, these shows should prove invaluable in helping you get your on-page 'ducks in a row', before wasting any time and/or money on SEO that's destined to just never work properly.
