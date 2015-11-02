In 10 Years, Content Marketing Will Just Be MarketingPosted by zolachupik under Marketing
From http://contentmarketinginstitute.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on May 22, 2017 11:12 pm
In this episode, Robert and I explore Snapchat’s financials and suggest the priorities Snap should focus on to stay in the game. We also discuss content marketing’s future as an intrinsic marketing function that’s indistinguishable from the whole. Rants and raves include Wendy’s chicken nuggets and the Vivendi/Havas merger; then we close the show with an example of the week from United Feature Syndicate.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jenn Herman @jennherman31 is All About Social Media
She may work as a full-time director of marketing by day. But in her spare time, Jenn Herman likes teaching small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- 11 Trends Every Small Retailer Should be Following (Video)
- How to Go Live on Facebook with Ecamm Live
- 7 Key Strategies Will Assure Company Sustainability
- Opening a Restaurant: A Step by Step Mini Guide for Nervous First Timers
- [Podcast] How To Scale Content Creation With Dom Wells
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
1 day 17 hours ago
3 hours ago