In this episode, Robert and I explore Snapchat’s financials and suggest the priorities Snap should focus on to stay in the game. We also discuss content marketing’s future as an intrinsic marketing function that’s indistinguishable from the whole. Rants and raves include Wendy’s chicken nuggets and the Vivendi/Havas merger; then we close the show with an example of the week from United Feature Syndicate.




Written by HeatherStone
1 day 17 hours ago

In fact, Zola, I think you could argue this is already happening. Though I suspect marketing pros will still be breaking marketing down by type -- and content marketing will likely be one of them. But equally likely is that we'll begin to realize that content marketing is nothing new and has been used for a very, very long time.
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Heather: How about social media will be called (new) media in 10 years time?
