16
Vote
0 Comment

How to Use the Colors Psychology in Your Marketing

How to Use the Colors Psychology in Your Marketing Avatar Posted by lelandmcfarland under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 1 day 2 hours ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on June 13, 2018 5:09 pm
Do you feel serenely calm when surrounded by green fields and blue skies? Have you ever asked what does the color red represent and why you feel slightly alarmed when staring at a red stop sign? Color psychology study’s hues as a determinant of human behavior, and it is used by brands to evoke different reactions.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ashley Neal Creates Resources for Success @smallbizatlanta

Ashley Neal believes if you help others get what they want, you'll have what you want. "I really enjoy being a small … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop