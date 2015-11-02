17
Vote
0 Comment

How to Use Science to Improve Your Marketing

How to Use Science to Improve Your Marketing Avatar Posted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://blog.crowdspring.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: chadp on February 15, 2017 6:48 pm
Smart businesses apply science to marketing. Relying on psychological research, these businesses adapt marketing strategies to maximize revenues and profits. How can you apply scientific wisdom to improve marketing for your business? Here are two great ways.






Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Mike Abasov @Mike_Abasov Serves Business With a Smile

The smile on Mike Abasov's face reflects the joy he feels every time he helps entrepreneurs reach their … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop