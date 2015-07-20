18
How To Turn Your Business Card Into a Lead Generation Machine

How To Turn Your Business Card Into a Lead Generation Machine
What would you rather do? Hand out your business card like a desperate used car salesman, hoping someone calls you one day, or have people asking you for your business card (with no selling on your part), simply because they think it is super valuable.

A business card should still be part of your marketing arsenal, it just needs to be tied to your online marketing strategy. They should be working together, with your business card working as a marketing tool, pulling people into your online marketing funnel. Think of it as an offline version of Facebook Ads or Google Adwords, but more personal, with a smaller reach yet still very effective.




Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Gary: Great tip on how to use your business card with a positive twist! ;) I have a QR code on the back on the card, going to my newsletter. In the next batch of business cards (and then my first forthcoming book on tea is published), I will have a QR code going to a lead magnet and landing page. I am also thinking of getting a designated domain (worded in a special way) for this landing page.
