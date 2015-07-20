What would you rather do? Hand out your business card like a desperate used car salesman, hoping someone calls you one day, or have people asking you for your business card (with no selling on your part), simply because they think it is super valuable.



A business card should still be part of your marketing arsenal, it just needs to be tied to your online marketing strategy. They should be working together, with your business card working as a marketing tool, pulling people into your online marketing funnel. Think of it as an offline version of Facebook Ads or Google Adwords, but more personal, with a smaller reach yet still very effective.

