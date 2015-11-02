16
Vote
0 Comment

How to Make Your Brand Stand Out from the Crowd

How to Make Your Brand Stand Out from the Crowd Avatar Posted by studioculture under Marketing
From http://www.smartonhold.com.au 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on June 10, 2017 3:50 pm
Your brand image is how your customers see your business and your products/services. Your brand image represents the overall identity of your organisation and impacts the way people think about, talk about and interact with your business. To succeed, you brand image needs to be memorable, recognisable, intentional and consistent. Here's how to do it!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Catalyst and Founder Makes BizSugar Contributor List!

When we think of BizSugar members, it's hard to come up with a more enthusiastic or energetic one than our latest … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop