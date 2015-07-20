On today’s show it is my complete honour to be discussing podcast monetization with one of the very first people I ever started following online - the Internet marketing expert, online entrepreneur, coach, blogger and podcaster, Yaro Starak - author of the Blog Profits Blueprint and founder of the superb blog Entrepreneurs-Journey.com.



Yaro began blogging over 12 years ago initially as a hobby, but as his income from blogging surpassed $10,000 a month, he decided his future lay in this new publishing medium. Since then, Yaro has used his blog as a platform to sell over $2 million dollars of ebooks, online courses and memberships.

