How to Get More Positive Feedback on Amazon - SellbritePosted by wmharris101 under Marketing
From https://www.sellbrite.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on August 7, 2018 11:41 am
Even if you’re doing everything right as an Amazon seller—you’re delivering on time, you resolve customer issues quickly—your rating might not be as high as you’d expect. Collecting positive feedback is difficult for a few key reasons. We’ll cover these obstacles and explain how to overcome them with ways to collect positive feedback. With a higher rating, you’ll improve both shoppers’ and Amazon’s perspective of your business to help you boost your sales.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ryan Hanley "Insures" Business Success @RyanHanley_Com
How can your small business "insure" success? Ryan Hanley, our latest BizSugar contributor of the week, can answer that … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
5 hours ago