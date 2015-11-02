25
How to Get More Positive Feedback on Amazon

Even if you’re doing everything right as an Amazon seller—you’re delivering on time, you resolve customer issues quickly—your rating might not be as high as you’d expect. Collecting positive feedback is difficult for a few key reasons. We’ll cover these obstacles and explain how to overcome them with ways to collect positive feedback. With a higher rating, you’ll improve both shoppers’ and Amazon’s perspective of your business to help you boost your sales.




lyceum
5 hours ago

Thanks for sharing these tips and tricks to get more positive reviews. Are these activities applicable on book reviews on Amazon too? I will soon publish my first book on tea via CreateSpace (an Amazon company), and I wonder how I can be prepared for the "negativity bias" on review sites, and turn it into a positive outcome, over the long run?
