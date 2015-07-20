16
Vote
0 Comment

How to Embrace Online Review Sites

How to Embrace Online Review Sites Avatar Posted by brianamorgaine under Marketing
From http://articles.bplans.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on October 14, 2017 11:54 am
Online review sites are a great way to gather feedback and information from your customers. Here's how to leverage the good—and learn from the bad.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Fiona McEachran: In Love With Marketing

All small business owners must get acquainted with marketing, but for Fiona McEachran it was a match made in … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop