If you're stumped with what to include on your About Page, this post will help. I'm sharing everything you need to cover to hook people into you and your business, why you do what you do, and why you're the perfect person to help solve their problem.




Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Sandra: Have you seen some kind of interactive About page tool, lately? I used a service in the past, but it went away.
