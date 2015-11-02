You have an important story to tell about your business to ensure its success, so the question is this:



Are you writing a bestseller or a bomb?



​With a few exceptions, if you think you embody your own audience, or that your product or service is the protagonist, then nobody’s going to buy what you’re selling.



Knowing whom you’re speaking to when you’re crafting marketing and sales materials or developing new products or services is the key to attracting and converting customers.

