How to Create a Brand Persona for Your BusinessPosted by AngelBiz under Marketing
From http://www.smallbizviewpoints.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on April 14, 2018 12:55 pm
A brand persona is the voice of your business. Having a strong identifiable brand persona will help you reach your target customers and attract more customers.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dave Brock: Small is the New Big
The impact of small businesses can be huge, and no one understands this better than Dave Brock. Brock, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
3 hours ago