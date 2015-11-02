17
How to Approach Omnichannel Marketing

There’s been a lot of talk about omnichannel marketing... Exploring omnichannel expansion options helps you learn what your potential customers want, and channels they are using to find it. There are countless ways to start this process, but picking at one string at a time will usually turn out to be less effective than creating an overall plan of action and implementing it simultaneously across the board.



Written by lyceum
2 hours 29 minutes ago

Is local brick-and-mortar marketing a part of the omni channel?
