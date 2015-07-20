We all know getting targeted traffic to our small business website and converting those visitors into leads and sales is the Holy Grail of online marketing. And hands down the easiest way of doing this is with SEO and content marketing - in particular blogging.
Blogging is a great way to publish high-quality content on your website that not only builds your brand and authority - but if you also incorporate some simple SEO considerations into your articles - such blog posts can become valuable content assets over time, ranking for multiple keywords and providing you with evergreen organic traffic.
How Often Should I Blog As A Small Business Owner?
From https://www.contentchampion.com 2 days ago
