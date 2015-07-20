17
We all know getting targeted traffic to our small business website and converting those visitors into leads and sales is the Holy Grail of online marketing. ​And hands down the easiest way of doing this is with SEO and content marketing - in particular blogging.

Blogging is a great way to publish high-quality content on your ​website that not only builds your brand and authority​ - but if you also incorporate some simple SEO considerations into your ​articles - ​such blog posts can become valuable content assets over time, ​ranking for multiple keywords and providing you with evergreen organic traffic.



Written by lyceum
43 minutes ago

Loz: How often do you blog?
