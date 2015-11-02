32
How 21 Brands Use Color to Influence Customers

Color has a big impact on your company's logo and advertising. In fact, almost 85% of consumers cite color as the main reason they buy a certain product, and 80% of people believe color increases brand recognition. Here's how you can take advantage of color to improve your marketing.




