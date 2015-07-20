Nowadays, people are becoming more hostile towards aggressive marketing aka in-your-face sales tactics. In response to this changing mindset of the market, smart marketers use content marketing to approach their target audience in a subtler way – by giving them content that can help them create informed a purchase decision. This ensures that their customer’s needs are met, while at the same time placing the brand as a reliable and trustworthy business that customers would love to have business with in the long run.



This inherent nature of content marketing pretty much explains why it’s still relevant this 2017 and in the years to come. But if you want a more detailed explanation, check the infographic provided by our peers from Harris Myers.

