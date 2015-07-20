17
Has Marketing Become The New Sales?

Has Marketing Become The New Sales? Posted by KEXINO under Marketing
The traditional roles of sales and marketing have evolved, as technology has shaped and influenced customer buying behavior. Marketing now does more, but that doesn’t mean the role of sales is now irrelevant.




Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 34 minutes ago

How about putting together the whole supply chain with the sales and marketing departments?
Written by KEXINO
31 minutes ago

Martin: the supply chain is *already* part of sales/marketing - it's just that many (most?) businesses haven't realized it yet! :-)

See https://kexino.com/marketing/presenting-unified-customer-experience/
